Should you wager on Ivan Barbashev to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.

Barbashev's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:48 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 1 1 15:38 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:54 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:34 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:47 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.