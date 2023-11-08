Harrison Barnes will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 122-97 loss versus the Rockets, Barnes put up three points.

In this piece we'll break down Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Giving up 43.2 rebounds per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers were ranked last in the league defensively last season, giving up 27 per game.

On defense, the Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 30 11 2 1 1 0 1 3/29/2023 27 7 4 3 0 0 0 2/23/2023 24 15 2 2 1 0 1 10/19/2022 31 9 8 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.