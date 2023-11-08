The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) will aim to continue a six-game road win streak when they face the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-130) Kings (+105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 7-2 (winning 77.8%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 56.5% chance to win.

Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals seven times.

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 49 (3rd) Goals 47 (5th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 31 (7th) 11 (8th) Power Play Goals 9 (15th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (8th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Vegas hit the over six times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 49 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best squads in league action, allowing just 28 goals to rank fourth.

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +21.

