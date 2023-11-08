William Karlsson and Adrian Kempe are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson is one of Vegas' top contributors with 15 points. He has scored six goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Jack Eichel is another key contributor for Vegas, with 14 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding eight assists.

Mark Stone has 12 points for Vegas, via four goals and eight assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has given up 14 goals (2.31 goals against average) and recorded 168 saves.

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and collected eight assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 10.3%. This places him among the leaders for Los Angeles with 12 total points (1.1 per game).

With 12 total points (1.1 per game), including one goal and 11 assists through 11 games, Kevin Fiala is pivotal for Los Angeles' offense.

This season, Los Angeles' Trevor Moore has 11 points (six goals, five assists) this season.

In the crease, Los Angeles' Pheonix Copley is 1-0-1 this season, amassing 41 saves and allowing 11 goals (5.0 goals against average) with a .788 save percentage (67th in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 5th 3.77 Goals Scored 4.27 2nd 4th 2.15 Goals Allowed 2.82 9th 25th 29.2 Shots 32.6 9th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 11th 23.4% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 7th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 9th

