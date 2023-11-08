Golden Knights vs. Kings November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
William Karlsson and Adrian Kempe are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Karlsson is one of Vegas' top contributors with 15 points. He has scored six goals and picked up nine assists this season.
- Jack Eichel is another key contributor for Vegas, with 14 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding eight assists.
- Mark Stone has 12 points for Vegas, via four goals and eight assists.
- Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has given up 14 goals (2.31 goals against average) and recorded 168 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- Kempe has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and collected eight assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 10.3%. This places him among the leaders for Los Angeles with 12 total points (1.1 per game).
- With 12 total points (1.1 per game), including one goal and 11 assists through 11 games, Kevin Fiala is pivotal for Los Angeles' offense.
- This season, Los Angeles' Trevor Moore has 11 points (six goals, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Los Angeles' Pheonix Copley is 1-0-1 this season, amassing 41 saves and allowing 11 goals (5.0 goals against average) with a .788 save percentage (67th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|5th
|3.77
|Goals Scored
|4.27
|2nd
|4th
|2.15
|Goals Allowed
|2.82
|9th
|25th
|29.2
|Shots
|32.6
|9th
|13th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|3rd
|11th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|18.37%
|18th
|7th
|87.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.62%
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.