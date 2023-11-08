The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) bring a six-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Golden Knights are 8-1-1 over the last 10 contests, putting up 37 total goals (nine power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have conceded 24 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Wednesday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 3-1-4 in overtime contests on their way to an 11-1-1 overall record.

In the two games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-1 record (good for three points).

Vegas has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering four points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 10 games (9-0-1, 19 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Golden Knights went 6-0-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 6th 3.77 Goals Scored 4.27 2nd 3rd 2.15 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 25th 29.2 Shots 32.6 10th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 11th 23.4% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 6th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 10th

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

