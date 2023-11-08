Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) and the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) at T-Mobile Arena sees the Golden Knights favored at home (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Kings (+105). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.

In the 10 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 8-2 in those games.

The Kings have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of the time).

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (-105) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-133) -

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.1 3.7 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.7 2.4 9 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 6-4-0 6.3 4.5 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.5 2.6 9 20.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

