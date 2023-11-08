The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Sabonis, in his most recent appearance, had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-97 loss to the Rockets.

Let's break down Sabonis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Over 12.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.2 per game.

The Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 27.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 20 12 8 0 0 2 3/29/2023 26 15 12 4 0 0 1 2/23/2023 32 18 17 10 0 0 3 10/19/2022 33 13 4 5 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.