The Sacramento Kings, Davion Mitchell included, square off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Mitchell, in his previous game (November 6 loss against the Rockets), produced five points.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Davion Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+126)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 27.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Davion Mitchell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 19 4 2 5 0 0 0 3/29/2023 16 2 2 2 0 2 3 2/23/2023 23 3 2 4 1 0 1 10/19/2022 26 2 3 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.