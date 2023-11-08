The Vegas Golden Knights, including Chandler Stephenson, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Stephenson has a goal in two of 13 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Stephenson has a point in six of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Stephenson has an assist in six of 13 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stephenson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 13 Games 5 10 Points 5 2 Goals 1 8 Assists 4

