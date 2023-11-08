For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Chandler Stephenson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:54 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:07 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:20 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:59 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

