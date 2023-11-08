Can we expect Brett Howden finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Howden stats and insights

  • Howden has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (two shots).
  • Howden has zero points on the power play.
  • Howden's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:52 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:40 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.