For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brayden Pachal a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

Pachal has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Pachal has zero points on the power play.

Pachal averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 4-1 10/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:48 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

