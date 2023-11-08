Should you bet on Brayden McNabb to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

McNabb has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:53 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:34 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:14 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:37 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:36 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

