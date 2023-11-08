Can we anticipate Ben Hutton scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

  • Hutton is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Hutton has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 3-2 SO
10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-1
10/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

