Alex Pietrangelo Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Kings - November 8
The Vegas Golden Knights, with Alex Pietrangelo, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Fancy a wager on Pietrangelo? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Kings
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:33 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.
- In four of eight games this season, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Pietrangelo has an assist in four of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +16.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|8
|Games
|5
|5
|Points
|4
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|4
