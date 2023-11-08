The Vegas Golden Knights, with Alex Pietrangelo, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Fancy a wager on Pietrangelo? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:33 per game on the ice, is +2.

Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

In four of eight games this season, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in four of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 8 Games 5 5 Points 4 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

