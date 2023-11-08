On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alex Pietrangelo going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

Pietrangelo is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:30 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:50 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:37 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 4-1 10/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:00 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

