Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alec Martinez a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinez stats and insights
- Martinez has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Martinez's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
