For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alec Martinez a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

  • Martinez has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Martinez's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 18 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

