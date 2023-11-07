The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 11 6 12 18 7 1 0% Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 - Chris Kreider 11 8 2 10 5 3 29.4% Mika Zibanejad 11 2 7 9 6 4 51.2% K'Andre Miller 11 1 6 7 2 7 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 37 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 17th in the league.

With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players