Nevada vs. Sacramento State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) host the Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) at Lawlor Events Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Nevada (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 8.6% more often than Sacramento State (14-14-0) last year.
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nevada
|72.6
|138.7
|67.8
|135.6
|138.2
|Sacramento State
|66.1
|138.7
|67.8
|135.6
|133.3
Additional Nevada Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack recorded were just 4.8 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
- When Nevada scored more than 67.8 points last season, it went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nevada
|17-12-0
|17-12-0
|Sacramento State
|14-14-0
|16-12-0
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nevada
|Sacramento State
|14-1
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-10
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|76.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.3
|66.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.9
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
