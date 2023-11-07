The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) host the Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) at Lawlor Events Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Nevada (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 8.6% more often than Sacramento State (14-14-0) last year.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 72.6 138.7 67.8 135.6 138.2 Sacramento State 66.1 138.7 67.8 135.6 133.3

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack recorded were just 4.8 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).

When Nevada scored more than 67.8 points last season, it went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 17-12-0 17-12-0 Sacramento State 14-14-0 16-12-0

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Sacramento State 14-1 Home Record 9-4 6-7 Away Record 5-10 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

