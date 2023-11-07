Tuesday's contest that pits the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-60 in favor of Nevada, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 77, Sacramento State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-16.7)

Nevada (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Nevada Performance Insights

At 72.6 points scored per game and 67.8 points conceded last season, Nevada was 155th in college basketball on offense and 105th on defense.

On the glass, the Wolf Pack were 258th in college basketball in rebounds (30.5 per game) last year. They were 155th in rebounds conceded (30.8 per game).

Nevada was 81st in the nation in assists (14.4 per game) last year.

The Wolf Pack were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last year.

Nevada was 240th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 110th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.7%) last year.

Last year, the Wolf Pack attempted 37.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 62.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.8% of the Wolf Pack's baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.2% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.