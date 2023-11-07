Nevada vs. Sacramento State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 7
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack face the Sacramento State Hornets on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Sacramento State matchup.
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-12.5)
|136.5
|-1100
|+675
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-12.5)
|136.5
|-1100
|+680
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Nevada went 17-12-0 ATS last season.
- Wolf Pack games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.
- Sacramento State compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.
- In Hornets games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.
