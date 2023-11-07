The Nevada Wolf Pack face the Sacramento State Hornets on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Sacramento State matchup.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-12.5) 136.5 -1100 +675 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-12.5) 136.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nevada went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

Wolf Pack games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

Sacramento State compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

In Hornets games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

