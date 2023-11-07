How to Watch Nevada vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
Nevada Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
- In games Nevada shot better than 45.6% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.
- Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack recorded were just 4.8 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
- When Nevada put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 15-2.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Nevada performed better in home games last season, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
- Nevada drained 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
