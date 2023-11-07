The Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
Nevada Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
  • In games Nevada shot better than 45.6% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.
  • Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack recorded were just 4.8 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
  • When Nevada put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 15-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Nevada performed better in home games last season, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.
  • Nevada drained 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Sacramento State - Lawlor Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/15/2023 Pacific - Lawlor Events Center

