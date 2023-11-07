The Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) face the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

TV: Stadium

Nevada Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolf Pack had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.

In games Nevada shot better than 45.6% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack were the 258th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.

Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack recorded were just 4.8 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).

When Nevada put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 15-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Nevada performed better in home games last season, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.

Nevada drained 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

