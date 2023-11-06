Walker Kessler plus his Utah Jazz teammates face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Kessler, in his most recent appearance, had four points and three blocks in a 123-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Now let's dig into Kessler's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-118)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per contest last year, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.0 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were 29th in the league last year, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

Walker Kessler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 13 4 7 1 0 0 0 11/28/2022 5 0 3 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.