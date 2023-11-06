Monday's contest that pits the UNLV Rebels (0-0) versus the Loyola Marymount Lions (0-0) at Gersten Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-55 in favor of UNLV, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Rebels finished 31-3 in the season.

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 77, Loyola Marymount 55

UNLV Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rebels' +476 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

In conference play, UNLV scored more points (76.9 per game) than it did overall (76.6) in 2022-23.

The Rebels averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.

At home, UNLV conceded 60.5 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 65.8.

