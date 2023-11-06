Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (0-0) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 86-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 86, Northern Arizona 60

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-26.3)

UConn (-26.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

UConn Performance Insights

UConn put up 78.6 points per game and gave up 64.1 last year, making them 30th in the nation offensively and 34th defensively.

Last season, the Huskies were 10th-best in the country in rebounds (36.5 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (26.5).

With 17.5 assists per game, UConn was fourth-best in the nation last year.

Beyond the arc, the Huskies were 30th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.1) last year. They were 67th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.

Defensively, UConn was third-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5 last season. It was 12th-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.7%.

Last year, UConn attempted 41.7% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.3% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.6% of UConn's baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.4% were 2-pointers.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

Offensively, Northern Arizona put up 73.7 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 74.7 points per contest on defense (306th-ranked).

The Lumberjacks were 278th in college basketball with 30 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Northern Arizona put up 13.3 assists per game, which ranked them 157th in the country.

The Lumberjacks committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With 8.4 threes per game, the Lumberjacks were 66th in the nation. They owned a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 69th in college basketball.

Northern Arizona allowed 7.5 treys per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.3% three-point percentage (280th-ranked).

Northern Arizona attempted 37.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.5% of the shots it attempted (and 68.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 38.5% of its shots (and 31.7% of the team's buckets).

