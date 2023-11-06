Talen Horton-Tucker and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be matching up versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Horton-Tucker, in his last game (November 4 loss against the Timberwolves), produced 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Horton-Tucker's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Over 5.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+150)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26 per game.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 20 12 1 5 2 0 1 11/28/2022 12 3 3 0 1 0 1

