The Houston Rockets (2-3) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Kings vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 113 - Kings 110

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 1.5)

Rockets (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.7)

Rockets (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Kings have a 3-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-3-0 mark from the Rockets.

Houston and Sacramento cover the same percentage of spreads this year (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Rockets as favorites by 1.5 or more and Kings as underdogs by 1.5 or more).

Sacramento and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 40% of its games this season (two of five), the same percentage as Houston and its opponents (two of five).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 1-0, while the Kings are 0-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

With 113.2 points scored per game and 114.4 points allowed, the Kings are 15th in the NBA on offense and 18th defensively.

In 2023-24, Sacramento is 16th in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game) and 25th in rebounds allowed (47).

With 25.4 assists per game, the Kings are 14th in the league.

In 2023-24, Sacramento is best in the NBA in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and ranked 10th in turnovers forced (14.6).

In 2023-24, the Kings are eighth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

