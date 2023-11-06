You can find player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun and others on the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Toyota Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: -122)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (18.5).

He has averaged 15 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 15.5-point prop total set for Keegan Murray on Monday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (16).

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 17 points Harrison Barnes scores per game are 3.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Barnes has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -118)

Sengun is averaging 19.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 more than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- nine -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Sengun's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Sengun's 0.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Fred VanVleet's 15.3 points per game average is 5.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged seven assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

VanVleet's 2.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.