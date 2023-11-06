How to Watch the Kings vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (2-3) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at Toyota Center on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Kings.
Kings vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Kings vs Rockets Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 27th.
- The 113.2 points per game the Kings score are just 2.0 more points than the Rockets allow (111.2).
- Sacramento has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 111.2 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, the Kings averaged 5.4 more points per game (123.4) than they did on the road (118.0).
- Sacramento gave up 120.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.1 more points than it allowed in away games (116.0).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Kings performed better at home last season, averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|De'Aaron Fox
|Out
|Ankle
