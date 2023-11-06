The Houston Rockets (2-3) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at Toyota Center on November 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 27th.

The 113.2 points per game the Kings score are just 2.0 more points than the Rockets allow (111.2).

Sacramento has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 111.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, the Kings averaged 5.4 more points per game (123.4) than they did on the road (118.0).

Sacramento gave up 120.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.1 more points than it allowed in away games (116.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Kings performed better at home last season, averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

