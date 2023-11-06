Kings vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - November 6
As they ready for a game against the Houston Rockets (2-3), the Sacramento Kings (2-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 at Toyota Center.
These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Rockets took down the Kings 107-89 on Saturday. Dillon Brooks topped the Rockets in the win with 26 points, while Malik Monk put up 18 in the losing effort for the Kings.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trey Lyles
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|31.3
|4.3
|6.0
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)
Kings vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
