As they ready for a game against the Houston Rockets (2-3), the Sacramento Kings (2-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 at Toyota Center.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Rockets took down the Kings 107-89 on Saturday. Dillon Brooks topped the Rockets in the win with 26 points, while Malik Monk put up 18 in the losing effort for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf De'Aaron Fox PG Out Ankle 31.3 4.3 6.0

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

