The Houston Rockets (2-3) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -1.5 218.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played three games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.

Sacramento has a 227.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.

Sacramento has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Kings were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Sacramento has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kings vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 2 40% 107.6 220.8 111.2 225.6 222.3 Kings 3 60% 113.2 220.8 114.4 225.6 230.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings' 113.2 points per game are only two more points than the 111.2 the Rockets allow.

Sacramento has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 111.2 points.

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Kings and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 3-2 1-0 2-3 Rockets 2-3 1-0 2-3

Kings vs. Rockets Point Insights

Kings Rockets 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 107.6 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 0-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

