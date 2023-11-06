Kings vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (2-3) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.
Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-1.5
|218.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played three games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.
- Sacramento has a 227.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Sacramento has gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Kings were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- Sacramento has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Kings vs Rockets Additional Info
Kings vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|2
|40%
|107.6
|220.8
|111.2
|225.6
|222.3
|Kings
|3
|60%
|113.2
|220.8
|114.4
|225.6
|230.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings' 113.2 points per game are only two more points than the 111.2 the Rockets allow.
- Sacramento has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 111.2 points.
Kings vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|3-2
|1-0
|2-3
|Rockets
|2-3
|1-0
|2-3
Kings vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Kings
|Rockets
|113.2
|107.6
|15
|24
|2-1
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|114.4
|111.2
|18
|14
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|1-1
