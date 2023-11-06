The Sacramento Kings (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Toyota Center, take on the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.1 points last season, plus 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards.

De'Aaron Fox posted 25 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points last season, plus 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green recorded 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Dillon Brooks put up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kings vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Kings 110.7 Points Avg. 120.7 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.7% Field Goal % 49.4% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

