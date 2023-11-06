Kings vs. Rockets November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Toyota Center, take on the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.1 points last season, plus 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards.
- De'Aaron Fox posted 25 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.
- Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.
- Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points last season, plus 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
- Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9 boards and 3.9 assists. He made 55.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Green recorded 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.
- Dillon Brooks put up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Kings vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Kings
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|49.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
