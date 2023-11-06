The Sacramento Kings (2-3) face the Houston Rockets (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Kings vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 113 - Kings 110

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 1.5)

Rockets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.7)

Rockets (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Kings have a 3-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark of the Rockets.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Both Sacramento and Houston games have gone over the total 40% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 2-2, while the Rockets are 1-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

This season, the Kings are putting up 113.2 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 114.4 points per contest (18th-ranked).

This season, Sacramento is averaging 44.8 rebounds per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 47 rebounds per contest (25th-ranked).

This season, the Kings rank 14th in the league in assists, putting up 25.4 per game.

Sacramento is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 14.6 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this year, the Kings are sinking 14 threes per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 32.6% (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.