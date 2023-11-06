The Houston Rockets (2-3) clash with the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are being outscored by 3.6 points per game with a -18 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and give up 111.2 per contest (14th in the league).

The Kings have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 113.2 points per game, 15th in league, while allowing 114.4 per outing, 18th in NBA) and have a -6 scoring differential.

These two teams score 220.8 points per game between them, 2.3 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 225.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Houston has won two games against the spread this season.

Sacramento has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2200 - Rockets +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.