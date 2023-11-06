The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Huerter tallied four points in his most recent game, which ended in a 107-89 loss against the Rockets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Huerter's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the NBA last season, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 41.5 rebounds per game.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.1.

The Rockets were the worst squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 16 4 4 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.