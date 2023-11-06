Keegan Murray plus his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 107-89 loss to the Rockets (his last action) Murray put up seven points.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-128)

Over 5.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.6 points per contest last year made the Rockets the 28th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Rockets gave up 41.5 rebounds on average last year, fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were 24th in the league defensively last year, giving up 26.1 per contest.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, worst in the league in that category.

Keegan Murray vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 33 7 2 1 1 0 0

