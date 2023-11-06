Oddsmakers have set player props for DeMar DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Chicago Bulls host the Utah Jazz at United Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125)

The 23.5-point over/under for Markkanen on Monday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Monday's over/under for John Collins is 13.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 13.

He has averaged 4.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.7).

He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Clarkson has picked up 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +128)

The 20.5 points prop bet set for DeRozan on Monday is 2.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (23.3).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game this year, 2.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (17.5).

He grabs 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's over/under (2.5).

