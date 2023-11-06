How to Watch the Jazz vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (2-5) will visit the Chicago Bulls (2-5) after losing three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Jazz.
Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (48.2%).
- The Bulls are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
- The Jazz's 111.6 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Utah is 2-1 when it scores more than 113.7 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Jazz averaged 118 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 116.2.
- At home, the Jazz conceded 116.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 119.1.
- At home, the Jazz drained 14 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged away (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Questionable
|Elbow
