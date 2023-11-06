The Chicago Bulls (2-5) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Jazz vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 223.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Utah's games this year have had a 230.3-point total on average, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

The Jazz have won in one of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 2 28.6% 105 216.6 113.7 232.4 220.5 Jazz 5 71.4% 111.6 216.6 118.7 232.4 226.5

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz put up an average of 111.6 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls give up.

Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Jazz vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Jazz and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 3-4 2-2 5-2 Bulls 1-6 0-1 3-4

Jazz vs. Bulls Point Insights

Jazz Bulls 111.6 Points Scored (PG) 105 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

