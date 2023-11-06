Jazz vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (2-5) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Jazz vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|223.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 223.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Utah's games this year have had a 230.3-point total on average, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Jazz have won in one of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info
Jazz vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|2
|28.6%
|105
|216.6
|113.7
|232.4
|220.5
|Jazz
|5
|71.4%
|111.6
|216.6
|118.7
|232.4
|226.5
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz put up an average of 111.6 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Bulls give up.
- Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.7 points.
Jazz vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|3-4
|2-2
|5-2
|Bulls
|1-6
|0-1
|3-4
Jazz vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Jazz
|Bulls
|111.6
|105
|18
|28
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|118.7
|113.7
|26
|17
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
