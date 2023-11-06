The Chicago Bulls (0-1) clash with the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 4.0 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Walker Kessler put up 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 72.0% from the field.

John Collins' stats last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 17.6 points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He also sank 52.0% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He sank 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Patrick Williams recorded 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Torrey Craig's numbers last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He made 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Jazz vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Jazz 113.1 Points Avg. 117.1 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 49.0% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.1% Three Point % 35.3%

