The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Barnes, in his last game (November 4 loss against the Rockets), posted 13 points.

Below we will look at Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the league last year, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds on average last year, fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were ranked 24th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.1 per game.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, worst in the league in that category.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 32 13 3 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.