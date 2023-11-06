The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Sabonis, in his most recent game (November 4 loss against the Rockets), put up 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Sabonis, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 13.5 (+104)

Over 13.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.6 points per game last year made the Rockets the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Rockets were fourth in the league last season, allowing 41.5 per game.

The Rockets conceded 26.1 assists per game last year (24th in the NBA).

Conceding 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Rockets were last in the NBA in that category.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 31 11 15 4 0 2 1

