Davion Mitchell and the Sacramento Kings face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Mitchell, in his most recent time out, had seven points and five assists in a 107-89 loss to the Rockets.

We're going to look at Mitchell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Davion Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Over 2.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.6 points per game last season made the Rockets the 28th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 41.5 boards per game.

Conceding an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the league last season, giving up 14.5 makes per contest.

Davion Mitchell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 26 7 3 5 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.