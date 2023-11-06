The Chicago Bulls (2-5) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at United Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 114 - Bulls 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 3.5)

Jazz (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.6)

Jazz (-2.6) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.5

The Bulls have had less success against the spread than the Jazz this season, putting up an ATS record of 1-6-0, as opposed to the 3-4-0 record of the Jazz.

Chicago hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 50% of the time.

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the point total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (three out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 1-5, while the Bulls are 1-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Jazz are 18th in the league on offense (111.6 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.7 points conceded).

On the glass, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (47.4 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (41.6 per game).

At 26.7 assists per game, the Jazz are 11th in the NBA.

Utah is the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (16.7) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.9).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.4). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.