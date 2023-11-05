The Vegas Golden Knights, with William Karlsson, are in action Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Karlsson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 16:36 on the ice per game.

In five of 12 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 12 games this year, Karlsson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 12 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 4 15 Points 4 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

