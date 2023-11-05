Can we anticipate William Karlsson scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Karlsson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

