Will William Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 5?
Can we anticipate William Karlsson scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Karlsson has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Karlsson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 30 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
