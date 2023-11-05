In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on William Carrier to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

