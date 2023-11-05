Shea Theodore will be among those in action Sunday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Prop bets for Theodore are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Shea Theodore vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:16 per game on the ice, is +8.

Theodore has a goal in three games this season through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Theodore has a point in seven of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Theodore has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Theodore's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 30 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 4 11 Points 4 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

