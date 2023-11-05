Will Shea Theodore find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Theodore has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 30 goals in total (three per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

