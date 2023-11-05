The Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) and the New York Giants (2-6) meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

As the Raiders prepare for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Raiders vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 1.5 37.5 -125 +105

Raiders vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas' contests this year have an average total of 44.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-5-0).

The Raiders are 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Las Vegas has a record of 2-2 (50%).

New York Giants

The Giants have combined with their opponent to score more than 37.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total for New York games this season has been 41.9, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-1).

The Giants have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Raiders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.8 28 23.4 23 44.1 6 8 Giants 11.9 32 23.4 23 41.9 4 8

Raiders vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Las Vegas has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

Las Vegas has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Raiders have been outscored by 61 points this season (7.6 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 92 points (11.5 per game).

Giants

New York has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

In their past three games, the Giants have not hit the over once.

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 43.5 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 23 25 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 40.3 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 21.8 27.3 ATS Record 2-5-1 1-2-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

